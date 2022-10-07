The slice-of-life film Goodbye released on October 7. The press show for the media was held three days before release, as the makers were confident about the product. During the screening, mediapersons were surprised to see that Kriti Sanon was mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in the opening slate. It made many journalists curious since Kriti Sanon is not a part of the film's cast.

EXCLUSIVE: This is why Kriti Sanon has been mentioned under ‘Special Thanks’ in Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Goodbye

Bollywood Hungama spoke to the film’s director Vikas Bahl exclusively to find out the reason. To which Vikas Bahl replied, “Kriti called me one day and remarked that mostly, my titles have had English words. Hence, she suggested that the film I am making should be titled Goodbye. In a jiffy, I realized that the title is absolutely bang-on. I told Mr Amitabh Bachchan about it. He also agreed that it’s an apt title. This is how we locked in the title Goodbye is precisely five minutes!”

A source told Bollywood Hungama, “Kriti Sanon at some point was considered for Goodbye, for the role that was played by Rashmika Mandanna. Later, she bagged Ganapath, which is also directed by Vikas Bahl. So, she must have read the script and knew what the film is all about. This is how she was able to give the suggestion for the title to the makers.”

As per reports, at the very initial stages, the makers were considering naming the film Deadly. Later, Goodbye was finalized, courtesy Kriti Sanon.

Besides Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna, Goodbye also stars Neena Gupta, Pavail Gulati, Sunil Grover and Sahil Mehta. Produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt Ltd, Viraj Sawant and Vikas Bahl, it tells the story of an old-aged man whose beloved wife suddenly passes away. How he mends bridges with his children, with whom he doesn’t see eye-to-eye, forms the crux of the film. Interestingly, Goodbye has been released in Amitabh Bachchan’s 80th birthday week. The mega star’s birthday falls on Tuesday, October 11.

Meanwhile, Kriti Sanon is gearing up for the release of the creature comedy, Bhediya, co-starring Varun Dhawan. It’ll be released on November 25, while her fantasy epic adventure Adipurush is scheduled to arrive in cinemas on January 12, 2023. Her other releases include Kartik Aaryan co-starrer Shehzada and Ganapath, co-featuring Tiger Shroff.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan announces drop in ticket rates to Rs. 150 for the Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye on its opening day

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.