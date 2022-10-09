Three-time National Film Awardee, Manoj Bajpayee has been roped in to play the lead in an untitled courtroom drama, backed by Vinod Bhanushali’s Bhanushali Studios Limited, Suparn S Varma and Zee Studios. It is expected to revolve around a hard-hitting subject and marks the debut of director Apoorv Singh Karki in Hindi films who has helmed popular OTT shows like Saas Bahu Achaar Pvt. Ltd, and Flames, among others. The film brings back Suparn S Varma and Manoj Bajpayee together after their award-winning series ‘The Family Man’. Besides Bajpayee, the film is also expected to feature an ensemble cast.

Speaking about the film, Manoj Bajpayee said, “When Vinod Bhanushali & Suparn S Varma told me about the story, I was fascinated and immediately agreed to be a part of this beautiful script. The courtroom drama will enthrall and Apoorv Karki is going to create something that will intrigue the audience. We are excited as we start shoot today. I am sure this film is something people will remember for a really long time.”

Talking about choosing this film as his debut in Hindi cinema, director Apoorv Singh Karki shared, “This film has everything on point that attracted me towards it – a good story, solid cast, strong producers backing it. The script demanded a calm and assertive actor like Manoj Sir to lead the film and we are glad to have him on board. This is definitely an unmissable opportunity for me.”



Producer Vinod Bhanushali added, “Whenever Manoj Bajpayee comes on-screen, he makes you believe in the story, the character he portrays, and makes you notice every little nuance. He was always our only choice for this character. In this film, I get to work with friends Suparn S Varma and Shariq Patel at Zee Studios as well as experience a young talent like Apoorv Singh Karki.”

Suparn S Varma revealed, “This courtroom drama will entertain and inspire audiences. Working with Manoj Bajpayee has been the greatest of experiences, the depth and passion he brings to this role is going to leave you mesmerized. Vinod, Apoorv, and I with Zee Studios are proud to present you this story that will have you discussing it for days.”

Talking about backing the film, Shariq Patel, CBO at Zee Studios, concluded, “Zee Studios is committed to exploring newer entertainment realms and always pushing the envelope. The film is an enticing courtroom drama and will showcase Manoj Bajpayee in a never-seen-before character.”

A Zee Studios and Bhanushali Studios Limited presentation, Suparn S Varma’s courtroom drama directed by Apoorv Singh Karki, is produced by Vinod Bhanushali, Kamlesh Bhanushali, Asif Sheikh & Vishal Gurnani and co-produced by Juhi Parekh Mehta. While the filming begins on October 9, the makers are looking at a 2023 release.

