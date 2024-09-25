In recent times, the actor has come forward to support those infants who are battling SMA, and his crowdfunding has helped save the lives of as many as 11 babies.

Actor-philanthropist Sonu Sood has yet again come forward to help people in need. While the actor’s philanthropic work during COVID earned him several fans, he continued his work showcasing his support to many. In recent times, the actor has come forward to support those infants who are battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy (SMA), a disorder that causes severe muscle weakness. The treatment for this cause requires a whopping amount of Rs. 16 crores, and Sood’s dedication towards crowdfunding has helped save the lives of as many as 11 babies, who were suffering from the same disorder.

Sonu Sood supports baby Sehrish Fatima battling Spinal Muscular Atrophy

Recently, Sonu Sood came forward in support of a seven-month-old Sehrish Fatema, who is battling SMA Type 1. The actor has urged the public to donate and contribute to Sherish’s cause. “A small contribution can make a world of difference for this little girl and her family,” Sood said. The crowdfunding campaign to save Fatema’s life has gained momentum with Sood’s support. Apart from this, the actor also supports several other causes through his NGO, Sood Charity Foundation.

In an earlier interview with TimesNow, Sonu Sood had revealed that he finds helping people ‘very fulfilling’. He had said, "It feels very fulfilling as though I’ve found my true calling in life. What happened to my life before seems inconsequential. Of course, I will always be an actor first. But in all honesty, the work I’ve done during the past three years has given me more satisfaction than everything I did before. The faith that people have in me to help them out of their distress is very motivating."

On the theatrical front, Sonu Sood is busy working on his upcoming film Fateh. This cybercrime thriller marks his directorial maiden venture and is expected to revolve around the subject of cyber bullying. Along with him, the film will also feature Naseeruddin Shah and Jacqueline Fernandez in pivotal roles. Fateh is slated to hit the theatres on January 10, 2025.

