Just one week to go for the release of the Eid biggies – Maidaan and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan – and hence, the excitement in the industry and exhibition sector is tremendous. As expected, the makers had begun the censor process of both films in advance. Bollywood Hungama has exclusively learned that the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) granted a U/A certificate to the makers of Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan earlier in the day.

BREAKING: Maidaan is 3 hours and 1 minute long; passed by CBFC with ZERO cuts

The good news is that the Examining Committee of CBFC cleared the film without a single cut. In other words, the makers didn’t have to remove any scene or dialogue. The only addition asked by CBFC was to insert a disclaimer stating that "the film is a work of fiction inspired by true events available in the public domain, views of the legendary football players, and research of writers with fictional elements". The disclaimer also mentions that the use of certain dialogues is done purely to dramatize the incidents and that the film is not made to incite any lawlessness.

Apart from this disclaimer, the makers of Maidaan were asked to insert an anti-smoking ticker in scenes where the characters are seen smoking. Lastly, the makers were told to mention the end credits in Hindi as well.

Once these modifications were made, the CBFC granted a certificate to the makers today, that is, April 3. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 181.30 minutes. In other words, Maidaan is 3 hours, 1 minute and 30 seconds long.

Maidaan is a period sports flick directed by Amit R Sharma of Badhaai Ho (2018) fame and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. It also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao and is based on the golden era of Indian football, between 1952 and 1962. Ajay plays Syed Abdul Rahim, an accomplished Indian coach in this film, which has music by A R Rahman.

