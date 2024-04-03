Makers of KILL associate with Lionsgate and Roadside Attraction to release the film in the US on July 4

Guneet Monga Kapoor’s Sikhya Entertainment and Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions have collaborated for an out and out action ride in the form of KILL. The film stars debutant Lakshya in an action-packed role while Raghav Juyal will be playing an antagonist for the first time in the film directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. The teaser of the movie is all set to be released tomorrow.

Before that happens, KILL has achieved something big. The makers have marked a rare deal which is the first time for an Indian production. They have partnered with a Hollywood studio on a theatrical release in North America and the UK. It is the first for a mainstream Hindi film.

It’s an iconic association with Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions for the film to be released on the biggest holiday weekend in the USA, which is July 4. Global content leader and mavericks Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions have acquired the overseas distribution for the film considered to be this year’s most violent and action-packed film.

Earlier this year, Guneet Monga Kapoor had exclusively shared some details about KILL with Bollywood Hungama saying, “I always wanted to do a non-stop action film from the time I started. In the 105-minute film, there is 95 minutes of action. It is relentless. It is one train robbery gone wrong. When Nikhil narrated the story to me, I said, ‘This is great. Let’s do it’. It is so rooted and grounded. It will be insane to do this visually; to hold the audiences for this long. Now, it has a big US distribution.”

