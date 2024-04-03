Commenting on the announcement, Eashan Parekh, head, Nilkamal Sleep, stated, “We are excited to welcome Ranbir Kapoor into the Nilkamal Sleep family as our brand ambassador. His dynamic personality perfectly aligns with our brand, and we are confident that his association will further amplify our message of promoting healthy sleep and unparalleled comfort. We are positive that Ranbir’s popularity and the relatability factor amongst the new-age audience will strengthen our presence. This association is also commitment towards the mattress as we look forward to revolutionising the mattress category and emerge as a one of the biggest players within the next two years.”