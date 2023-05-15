comscore

Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 15.05.2023 | 10:55 AM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Jawan Bholaa Pathaan Adipurush Dream Girl 2
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » BREAKING: Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years; joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in supernatural thriller

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

BREAKING: Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years; joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in supernatural thriller

en Bollywood News BREAKING: Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years; joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in supernatural thriller

The film will go on floors this June and is being extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

After the announcement of R Madhavan joining Ajay Devgn for his much anticipated supernatural thriller, the makers have another star power getting added to their list. Today the makers announce that Jyotika will be joining the cast of Vikas Bahl's directorial, and she will be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

BREAKING: Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years; joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in supernatural thriller

BREAKING: Jyotika returns to Hindi films after 25 years; joins Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in supernatural thriller

Jyotika is returning to Hindi films after 25 years and will be seen sharing screen space with Ajay Devgn for the very first time. With R Madhavan, Jyotika and Ajay Devgn on board, audience anticipation for this untitled film is extremely high.

The film will go on floors this June and is being extensively shot in Mumbai, Mussoorie and London. The film will be produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak under the banner Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios. The makers will be unravelling more information about the film soon.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan team up for Vikas Bahl’s next supernatural thriller

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan to star in…

Aastha Sharma and Rajveer Singh bag the lead…

Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer…

Juhi Parmar makes OTT debut with Yeh Meri…

Fahmaan Khan starrer Dharampatnii to go off…

Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan team up for Vikas…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us| Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2023 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification