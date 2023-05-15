comscore

Kangana Ranaut's Tejas gearing up for a theatrical release in July or August

Kangana Ranaut’s Tejas gearing up for a theatrical release in July or August

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

The shooting for Kangana Ranaut's aerial action thriller, Tejas, was wrapped up earlier in the year. Ever since then, the film was in the post-production stage. Bollywood Hungama has learnt that the first copy of Tejas is locked and the Kangana Ranaut led big scale actioner is set for a theatrical release.

"Ronnie Screwvala is confident that his production, Tejas, will be a treat for the audience. It celebrates the Indian Airforce like never before and will be a theatrical release," a trade source told Bollywood Hungama, adding further that the team is considering several release date options in the window from July to September this year.

"Tejas will be released in July or August most likely, though the team is considering several other options to ensure the best possible window for this Kangana Ranaut film," the trade source added. The release date announcement is expected in the next 15 to 20 days.

Tejas is directed by Sarvesh Mewara and is set against the backdrop of a landmark event in 2016 when the Indian Air Force became the country's first defence force to induct women into combat roles, the courageous journey of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut reflects on her role in films such as Rascals and Double Dhamaal; says, “I knew I deserved better…”

