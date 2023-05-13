Bollywood fans have something to look forward to as Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan are to share screen space in a supernatural thriller film directed by Vikas Bahl. The highly anticipated movie is yet to be titled and is being produced by Panorama Studio and Ajay Devgn Ffilms.

Vikas Bahl is a highly acclaimed director who has previously directed the critically acclaimed and National Award-winning film Queen. With such an accomplished director at the helm, expectations for the upcoming film are high.

The news of the collaboration between Ajay Devgn and R. Madhavan has further fueled the excitement among fans. Ajay Devgn is a well-known actor in Bollywood, known for his dynamic performances in action and thriller films. R. Madhavan, on the other hand, is widely regarded as one of the most versatile actors in Indian cinema, having starred in a range of genres.

The film is still in the pre-production stage and is scheduled to start filming in June. It is being produced under the banner of Ajay Devgn Ffilm and Panorama Studios.

The film is expected to be shot extensively in Mumbai, Mussoorie, and London, promising a visually stunning cinematic experience for the audience. With the powerhouse combination of Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, along with the direction of Vikas Bahl, fans are eagerly waiting to see what this supernatural thriller has in store for them.

The movie comes after the success of Drishyam 2, which was the sequel to his hit film Drishyam. The actor was lauded for his performance in the movie, and it was appreciated by both critics and audiences. With this upcoming horror film, Ajay Devgn is looking to expand his repertoire and explore new avenues in the film industry.

