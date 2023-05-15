BREAKING: ’83’s special screening to be held at Lord’s on July 15-16; Ranveer Singh-starrer to be the FIRST ever film to be screened at the ICONIC ground

’83 (2021) did not set the box office on fire as intended but it amassed a lot of love from critics and a section of audiences. And now the film has achieved an incredible feat. The Ranveer Singh-starrer will be shown at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in London, United Kingdom. This is the first time that a film screening will be held in the iconic cricket ground, which is also called the Mecca of Cricket. The screenings will be held on July 15 as well as on July 16. Two shows of ’83 will be held both these days, at 11:00 am and 4:00 pm. The prices of the tickets are £30 for adults, £5 for children between the ages of 5 and 15 and £20 for senior citizens and students. A family pass is also available for £60. Those who are handicapped will be allowed free of cost.

Bollywood Hungama exclusively spoke to director Kabir Khan and asked if it was the idea of the makers of ’83 to have the screening at Lord’s. Kabir Khan replied, “No. Surprisingly, the Lord’s management reached out to us. They proposed the idea since they felt that ’83 is an iconic film whose final was shot at Lord’s. And I guess it’s a trend nowadays to show films in places where it has been filmed. For instance, there have been screenings of The Shawshank Redemption (1994) which took place in prisons.”

Kabir Khan assured the experience of watching ’83 in Lord’s will be a fun-filled one, “It’ll be like a nice two-day picnic. There’ll be Indian food available to the patrons.”

Interestingly, those who buy the tickets for ’83’s screening will get a chance to sit on the turf instead of the stands. Kabir Khan said, “So the idea is to let people step onto the ground. That’s where they can sit and enjoy the film on the big screen.”

’83, based on how the Indian cricket team won the 1983 World Cup against all odds, starred Ranveer Singh as the lead and he played the role of Kapil Dev. When asked if Ranveer and others would be attending the screening, Kabir answered, “I am not sure. It all depends on their dates and whether they are available. But I’ll be there along with Kapil Dev and Balwinder Singh Sandhu. After the screening, we’ll interact with viewers and answer their queries.” Balwinder Singh Sandhu was also the associate producer of ’83.

2023 is also the 40th year of the World Cup win. India lifted the cup at Lord’s on June 25, 1983, after unbelievably defeating West Indies. When asked why the screening is not taking place on that very day, Kabir Khan explained, “Unfortunately, at that time, the Ashes will be going on. Hence, the Lord’s team chose July 15 and 16.”

Besides Ranveer Singh, ’83 also starred Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Ammy Virk, Saqib Saleem, Hardy Sandhu, Sahil Khattar and others. It was released on December 24, 2021, and continues to get healthy viewership on Netflix. Kabir Khan smiled as he said, “’83 has taken a life of its own. But to have a screening at Lords, that too a first at the stadium, tops it all. I am excited to be there.”

