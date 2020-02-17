The week started on a significant note as a lot of release dates of films were reshuffled. First, it came to light that Angrezi Medium which was to release on March 20 has been advanced by a week, March 13. This is the day when Janhvi Kapoor’s second film Gunjan Saxena was to come out but this film has been pushed to April 24. It is the day when Janhvi’s third film Roohi Afzana was slated to release and that has been pushed to June 5. In other words, no film shall now release on March 20, that is, a week before Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif-starrer Sooryavanshi will storm the cinemas on March 27.

But now it has come to light that the release of even the Rohit Shetty directorial has undergone a change. A source close to the film spills the beans, “The makers of Sooryavanshi are releasing the film on March 25. It’s a Wednesday and a part-holiday on account of Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Most parts of the country obviously won’t celebrate this festival and yet, the makers feel that the movie can get an earth-shattering opening. The content is very massy and they are confident that audiences are looking forward to seeing Akshay Kumar in a Rohit Shetty style flick. Hence, they felt it’s just fair to arrive a little early and make use of the open window. They also want to accumulate as much earnings as possible before another juggernaut, ’83, releases on April 10.”

The source adds, “Maddock Films and Jio Studios, the producers of Angrezi Medium, have been apprised of the plans of Sooryavanshi’s change of release date and from what we have heard, they are fine with the decision. They are happy that the Irrfan Khan-starrer will get a clear 12-day window and they also hope that the film will get moviegoers in cinemas after Sooryavanshi’s release as well.”

