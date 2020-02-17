Bollywood Hungama

Zee Studios confirms an epic trilogy Mr India with Ali Abbas Zafar

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Bollywood Hungama was the first to report that filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar was already working on his next venture. In fact, we had told you just yesterday that Zafar had commenced work on Mr. India 2 on the quiet, and that Ranveer Singh had been approached to play the lead. Now, confirming the same the makers of the film, Zee Studios announced the venture with a press release.

Zee Studios confirms an epic trilogy Mr India with Ali Abbas Zafar

As per the release Zee Studios has signed Ali Abbas Zafar to write and direct Mr. India. Based on the iconic characters of the 1987 cult classic, Ali Abbas Zafar’s Mr India will be set in a new, relevant and contemporary superhero world. The filmmaker is currently working on the script and building the superhero universe. The studio is gearing up to mount the film on a massive scale, making it one of the biggest spectacle films to come out of India.

Ali Abbas Zafar shared, “It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character that has been loved by Indians for so many years. I have just commenced working on the script, no actor has been locked till now, once the first draft of the script is ready, we will begin the casting process. The film involves massive amounts of pre-production and will go on floor early next year.”

Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios commented, “We are excited to have Ali on board for Mr. India. This not a 'part 2' or a remake of the older film as recently reported in some sections of the media, but a re-imagining of the iconic classic.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ranveer Singh and Ali Abbas Zafar team up for Mr. India 2; 2022 festival release

