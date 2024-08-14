Jacqueline Fernandez’s legal battle in the high-profile Sukesh Chandrasekhar money laundering case is nearing a conclusion. The Delhi High Court has scheduled a final hearing for the actress’s plea to remove her name from the case. This case, which has captured significant public and media attention, saw Jacqueline's name mentioned in a charge sheet filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in 2022. The court has asked both parties to submit concise arguments, with the final decision expected on September 18.

Background of the case

The case revolves around allegations of money laundering involving conman Sukesh Chandrasekhar. Jacqueline Fernandez has been questioned multiple times by the ED in connection to the case, which involves the alleged defrauding of high-profile individuals, including Aditi Singh, the wife of former Fortis Healthcare promoter Shivinder Mohan Singh. The ED claims that Chandrasekhar used illegally obtained funds to purchase expensive gifts for Fernandez, who allegedly accepted them despite knowing his criminal background.

Jacqueline's defence

Throughout the investigation, Jacqueline has consistently maintained her innocence. She has repeatedly stated that she was unaware of Chandrasekhar’s illegal activities and has sought to distance herself from the case. Her legal team has filed multiple pleas to have her name removed from the charge sheet, arguing that she had no knowledge of the conman’s criminal dealings. The upcoming hearing will determine whether the court accepts her plea to quash the charges against her.

ED’s allegations and concerns

The Enforcement Directorate has been steadfast in its accusations against Fernandez. The agency alleges that the actress not only accepted valuable gifts from Chandrasekhar but also attempted to destroy evidence related to the case. According to the ED, after Chandrasekhar's arrest, Fernandez wiped data from her mobile phone and instructed her colleagues to do the same, thereby tampering with critical evidence. The ED has argued that these actions indicate her awareness and involvement in the case.

Awaiting the verdict

As the final hearing approaches, all eyes are on the Delhi High Court's decision, which will determine Jacqueline Fernandez’s future in the legal proceedings. The case has significant implications not only for the actress’s career but also for public perception surrounding the scandal. The verdict, expected on September 18, will bring clarity to her legal standing in this ongoing saga.

