Stree 2, a continuation of the successful franchise starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is expected to be a major draw on the national holiday.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films is set to make a significant impact on Independence Day, August 15, 2024. Not only will the highly anticipated horror-comedy sequel, Stree 2 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, be making its theatrical debut, but the filmmaker is also gearing up to unveil the first glimpses of his upcoming big-ticket projects, Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force and Vicky Kaushal’s Chhava.

Akshay Kumar starrer Sky Force and Vicky Kaushal-led Chhava’s first glimpses to arrive with Stree 2 on Independence Day 2024

Stree 2, a continuation of the successful franchise starring Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, is expected to be a major draw on the national holiday. The film has already generated considerable buzz, and its release on Independence Day is a strategic move to capitalize on the wide audience.

On the same day, audiences can expect to get a taste of his upcoming action extravaganza, Sky Force, starring Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya. This marks a quick turnaround for Akshay Kumar, who will have another release, Khel Khel Mein, just a few weeks prior on August 15. Producers Maddock Films and Jio Studios’ Sky Force is scheduled for a grand release on October 2, 2024.

Vicky Kaushal, on the other hand, will be seen in the historical drama Chhava. The film is slated for a December 6, 2024 release, marking a repeat of the successful release strategy employed for his last film, Sam Bahadur, which hit theaters on December 1, 2023.

More Pages: Sky Force Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.