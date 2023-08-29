The film is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers plan to take it on floors in January 2024.

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan locks his next project! The actor will return to the big screen next year during Christmas 2024. The untitled project is set for December 20, 2024. After Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir has been working on several productions under his banner and his next is finally locked.

BREAKING! Aamir Khan locks his next project, sets Christmas 2024 as release date

Produced under Aamir Khan Productions, it will be their 16th production. Aamir Khan will headline this untitled project. The film is currently in the pre-production stage. The makers plan to take it on floors in January 2024. More details on his next are awaited.

As of now, Aamir Khan will produce a Hindi remake of the Spanish movie Campeones. He is reportedly also producing Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey Remake, Pritam Pyaare, Lapata Ladies and Love Today. It was recently reported that he is joining hands with Dinesh Vijan of Maddock Films to produce the Ujjwal Nikam biopic. While Campeons titled Champions, will be headlined by Farhan Akhtar, it is unclear whether Aamir is starring in any of the above projects.

Last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, the film was an adaptation of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump.

