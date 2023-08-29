BREAKING: Jawan’s GRAND pre-release event to be held at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai; will be graced by Shah Rukh Khan and the team of the film

Around 9 days are left for the release of Jawan and the excitement is growing with each passing day. Shah Rukh Khan fans are excited as the film’s promotion will reach its peak this week. Yesterday, the superstar revealed that the song 'Not Ramaiya Vastvaiya' will be unveiled today, that is, Tuesday, August 29. Its teaser has been loved and hence, its song release is keenly awaited.

BREAKING: Jawan’s GRAND pre-release event to be held at Sri Sairam Engineering College, Chennai; will be graced by Shah Rukh Khan and the team of the film

This will be followed by a grand pre-release event of Jawan. A source told Bollywood Hungama, “The event will take place in Chennai, at Sri Sairam Engineering College in the evening. It will probably be held in its sprawling indoor stadium, the details of which are kept under wraps. Also, it’s unclear whether or not it’s a music launch event. Along with Shah Rukh Khan, the event will be graced by Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and director Atlee. Music director Anirudh is also expected to grace the occasion. More than a thousand students and fans will be in attendance.”

The source continued, “Recently, the pre-release event of Sivakarthikeyan-starrer Maaveeran (2023) was also held at Sri Sairam Engineering College. The events of South films usually take place in this fashion but for a Hindi film, this is a first, that too in Chennai. The Tamil industry and fans are excited as Shah Rukh Khan has a huge fan base down South. Hence, to see him and his film being promoted in their style has given them a kick.”

After the Chennai event, the much-awaited trailer of Jawan is expected to drop on Thursday, August 30. Shah Rukh Khan yesterday announced that he’ll be heading to Dubai, UAE where he’ll attend the film’s trailer launch on Thursday at the iconic structure, Burj Khalifa. The star asked fans to be a part of it and to wear red clothes for the launch.

Besides Shah Rukh Khan, Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, Jawan also stars Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover and Ridhi Dogra along with Deepika Padukone in a cameo. Jawan releases in cinemas worldwide on September 7, 2023.

Also Read: Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan starrer becomes first Hindi film to have 6 am show at iconic Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai organized by a fanclub SRKUniverse

More Pages: Jawan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.