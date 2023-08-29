Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar had also clashed on Christmas in 2007 when their films Taare Zameen Par and Welcome had released.

Aamir Khan’s next to clash with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024

There has been a keen interest in knowing Aamir Khan’s next movie as an actor after Laal Singh Chaddha, which released last year. It is now learnt that he would next be seen on the big screen in a yet untitled movie produced by his own banner Aamir Khan Productions. The actor has locked the Christmas period, December 20, 2024, as the release date of the film, whose director and other details are kept under wraps. The news was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter page.

Interestingly, Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, is also slated to release during 2024 Christmas. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Paresh Rawal. The film won’t have Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who were an integral part of the first two films in the Welcome franchise.

Co-incidentally, the first film Welcome had also clashed with an Aamir Khan starrer in the form of Taare Zameen Par in 2007. It was a rare occasion when both the films turned out to be successful at the box office.

Coming back to the Aamir movie, its pre-production is currently going on and the film will go on floors on January 20, 2024.

