Aamir Khan's next to clash with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Aamir Khan’s next to clash with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024

en Bollywood News Aamir Khan’s next to clash with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024

Aamir Khan and Akshay Kumar had also clashed on Christmas in 2007 when their films Taare Zameen Par and Welcome had released.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

There has been a keen interest in knowing Aamir Khan’s next movie as an actor after Laal Singh Chaddha, which released last year. It is now learnt that he would next be seen on the big screen in a yet untitled movie produced by his own banner Aamir Khan Productions. The actor has locked the Christmas period, December 20, 2024, as the release date of the film, whose director and other details are kept under wraps. The news was shared by the veteran trade analyst Taran Adarsh on his official Twitter page.

Aamir Khan’s next to clash with Welcome To The Jungle on Christmas 2024

Interestingly, Welcome To The Jungle, the third film in the Welcome franchise, is also slated to release during 2024 Christmas. Directed by Ahmed Khan, the movie stars Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Suniel Shetty, Jacqueline Fernandez, Disha Patani and Paresh Rawal. The film won’t have Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar, who were an integral part of the first two films in the Welcome franchise.

Co-incidentally, the first film Welcome had also clashed with an Aamir Khan starrer in the form of Taare Zameen Par in 2007. It was a rare occasion when both the films turned out to be successful at the box office.

Coming back to the Aamir movie, its pre-production is currently going on and the film will go on floors on January 20, 2024.

Also Read: Welcome 3 aka Welcome To the Jungle to reunite Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon on the big screen; report

More Pages: Aamir Khan Productions’ Prod No. 16 Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

