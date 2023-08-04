The Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan has been one of the most awaited films for several moviegoers. The film’s release has been pushed several times and yet, the hype for the period sports drama is intact. The teaser of the film was released on March 30 this year and after that, there has been no major update about the film. Now, it has come to light that Boney Kapoor, one of the producers of Maidaan, is all set to share a sneak peek of the film next week.

BREAKING: Boney Kapoor to screen EXCLUSIVE footage of Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan at Big Cine Expo 2023, Chennai

An exhibition called Big Cine Expo is held every year where theatre owners, design consultants, equipment manufacturers, system integrators, project management professionals, industry stakeholders etc come together. This year, the sixth edition of the Big Cine Expo will be held at Chennai Trade Centre, Chennai on August 8 and August 9, 2023. The inaugural ceremony will be held at 10:00 am where Alok Tandon, Co-CEO, PVR INOX, will deliver the keynote address. The guests of honour at this ceremony are producers Boney Kapoor and Mukesh Bhatt, Raghavendra T, Director, Big Cine Expo and Editor-Publisher, TheatreWorld and Yusuf Galabhaiwala, Partner, GTC Industries.

Then between 10:40 am and 11:05 am, Boney Kapoor will present never-before-seen footage of Maidaan for the first time. As per sources, the veteran producer is expected to screen not just the film's trailer but also a few scenes from the film. To avoid the footage from getting leaked, attendees will be requested to deposit their cell phones outside the screening area.

Last year, the 5th Big Cine Expo was also held in Chennai where the attendees got a chance to see exclusive footage of the Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra (2022). The sneak peek was shown almost a month before the release of the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Besides Ajay Devgn, Maidaan also stars Priyamani and Gajraj Rao. It is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma and produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla, Arunava Joy Sengupta and Zee Studios. The film’s release date is expected to be announced soon.

Also Read: BREAKING: Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan postponed yet again; won’t release on June 23

More Pages: Maidaan Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.