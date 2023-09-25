Jawan has redefined box office success, captivating audiences with its gripping storyline and stellar performances, and rewriting the record books along the way. As Jawan continues to dominate the box office, its relentless pursuit of milestones and records showcases the film's unwavering appeal and the immense love it has received from audiences nationwide. Jawan is undoubtedly a cinematic force to be reckoned with.

Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan surpasses the Rs 1000 crores milestone worldwide in just 19 days

The film's remarkable performance at the box office shows no signs of slowing down, For SRK fans in India and around the world, #Jawan has been nothing short of a cinematic festival, making its presence felt by garnering astounding numbers in record time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Red Chillies Entertainment (@redchilliesent)

With Rs 1004.92 crores worldwide, Jawan has become the 6th Bollywood film in this club. Dangal (2016), starring Aamir Khan, was the first Indian film to gross over Rs. 1000 crores worldwide, due to its unprecedented business in China. Baahubali 2 – The Conclusion (2017), starring Prabhas, followed soon after, collecting Rs. 1747 crores worldwide. Both films were huge successes, setting new benchmarks for Indian cinema.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The action-drama also features Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi along with Deepika Padukone. The film was released worldwide in theatres on September 7, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Sumit Arora talks about the process of writing dialogues for Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan: “‘Mere paas maa hai’ was the kind of emotional impact I was hoping to achieve through ‘Bete ko haath lagane se pehle, baap se baat kar’”

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.