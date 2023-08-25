The Bombay High Court, in a recent ruling, has declined to halt the release of the much-anticipated movie Dream Girl 2, starring Ayushmann Khurrana, asserting that films should not be prevented from hitting the screens at the eleventh hour. Scheduled for release this Friday, August 25, the film has been the subject of a legal dispute.

Justice Riyaz Chagla delivered this verdict on August 22 during the hearing of a suit filed by Ashim Bagchi, who alleged that the movie's storyline bore a striking resemblance to a script he registered with the Film Screen Writers Association back in May 2007. Bagchi had sought an injunction to halt the film's release pending the outcome of his lawsuit.

However, the High Court emphasized that the suit and the application for the injunction were filed on August 18, leaving insufficient time for the respondents to respond adequately. The court stated, "It is well settled that at the eleventh hour, films should not be prevented from their release. An opportunity is required to be given to the Respondent/Defendant to file their reply to the interim application."

The respondents, including Balaji Telefilms Ltd, its directors Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, as well as the writers of the film Raaj Shaandilyaa and Naresh Kathooria, have been instructed by the court to file their affidavits responding to Bagchi's suit. Bagchi had previously issued a cease and desist notice to the production company, which included Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor, before approaching the High Court when no response was received.

The case is set for further hearing on August 31, 2023, just days after the film's scheduled release, leaving the fate of Dream Girl 2 hanging in the balance as the legal battle unfolds.

