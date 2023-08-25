comscore
Bollywood News » SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt gets a staggering fee to be a part of the Telugu film Double Ismart

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt gets a staggering fee to be a part of the Telugu film Double Ismart

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Sanjay Dutt seems to have reinvented himself as a Pan-India star. After KGF: Chapter 2, he is much in demand in the South for negative roles, and being paid much more than he gets nowadays on his home-ground in Bollywood.

SCOOP: Sanjay Dutt gets a staggering fee to be a part of the Telugu film Double Ismart

For Double Ismart in Telugu, the sequel to Puri Jagannadh’s 2010 blockbuster Ismart, Dutt agreed to come on board at a hefty fee. Sources from Hyderabad said that he has been paid a whopping Rs 12 crores for Double Ismart, which is a lot more than his current remuneration in Hindi cinema.

A source close to the development stated, “After Liger, poor Puri Jagannadh was abandoned by Vijay Deverakonda. It was then that Puri decided to do a sequel to his hit film Ismart. While Ram Pothineni was roped in again for the protagonist’s role, Puri wanted a powerful villain in the project. He thought of Dutt. But the price Dutt quoted had Puri staggering to other Telugu actors. But he came back to Dutt and gave him the price he wanted.”

One of Dutt’s upcoming Bollywood movies is Baap. It also stars Sunny Deol, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty in pivotal roles.

