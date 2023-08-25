Imran Khan, who has stayed away from Bollywood for quite some time now, surprised his social media followers by reminiscing about his past work with a post on Break Ke Baad (2010). While we have rarely seen the actor look back at his Bollywood films, the actor confessed that his recent post on the Deepika Padukone starrer was his attempt to ‘reshape’ his relationship with films, further adding that he paid too much attention to the negativity around his movies, rather than focusing on the love it received.

Imran Khan reminisces about good reviews of his films; says, “I paid so much heed to voices that hurt”

Recently, Imran Khan took to Instagram to share a note about his rom-com Break Ke Baad. Later, on August 24, he shared a series of posts on his Instagram story, wherein he remembered the reactions he received for the film in a heartfelt note saying, “If you're wondering why I'm looking at the past so much... it's because I'm reshaping my relationship with my films. To be clear, I'm not blaming anyone for anything; all opinions are valid, and not everyone will like the same things... that's normal. Unfortunately, at the time, I was only able to look at things from a negative mindset”.

Furthermore adding, “As such, here is how I remembered Break Ke Baad", the actor shared a post filled with negative reviews and backlash he got for the romantic comedy. Followed by the same, he shared another post wherein he said, “That was then.” After this, he posted another set of reviews he received from netizens and fans on social media, where many of them appreciated BKB, stating that it is close to their heart and that they are really fond of the movie. In his final post, Imran concluded, “And here's where I realize my mistake; I piad so much heed to the voices that hurt... and I never valued the voices that loved. What a fool. I won't make that mistake again. Thank you all for helping me change my perspective.”

Imran Khan was last seen in the film Katti Batti in 2015 alongside Kangana Ranaut. While the actor had earlier revealed that he is keen on becoming a director, we wonder if his latest post could have been a hint towards his acting comeback!

