Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 5:28 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Boman Irani collaborates with Dr. Vivek Bindra for an upcoming project

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Actor Boman Irani collaborates with Dr. Vivek Bindra. The actor who gave us chills and laughter with his performances in 3 Idiots, Dostana, PK and his recent role as Ratan Tata in PM Narendra Modi is now collaborating with YouTuber and Motivational Speaker Dr.Vivek Bindra.

Boman Irani collaborates with Dr. Vivek Bindra for an upcoming project

Dr. Vivek Bindra has been giving free tutorials about stepping up your business and has given voice to many entrepreneurs around the globe. He is currently subscribed with 9.77 million users on YouTube and is the world’s most subscribed entrepreneurial channel.

Boman or Dr. Bindra have not revealed anything about this project but it is supposed to be released soon and the announcement will be made next week according to sources close to the actor. On the other hand, Boman Irani is currently preparing for his role in Kabir Khan‘s next sports drama starring Ranveer Singh in the lead.

Also Read: “When you are shooting, you tend to forget pain” says Boman Irani about shooting for Made In China despite a slipped disk

Tags : , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Deepika Padukone questions why cricketers…

Ranveer Singh starrer 83 to look exactly…

Ranveer Singh heads to Hyderabad to shoot…

Deepika Padukone to look like a splitting…

Ranveer Singh makes music accessible to the…

Deepika Padukone to throw a wrap up bash for…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification