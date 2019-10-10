Bollywood Hungama

Prabhas talks about his mother’s reaction to the success of Baahubali

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Prabhas who has a humongous fanbase is enjoying the success of his latest release Saaho. In a recent interview, the superstar was asked about how his parents reacted to the success of Baahubali, to which he had the sweetest reply.

“She said don’t let it go to your head, stay cool, don’t let it go to your head,” he said about his mother’s reply, furthermore he added that she never wanted him to be in films and wanted him to have a stable job. She wanted him to buy a home and live happily but as he is an extremist he couldn’t live like that.

 

During his early days, there was also a brief period when he did consider starting a restaurant and getting into the food business. He was 19 years and when he was 22 years old, he became an actor and Baahubali happened and changed in his life states the actor.

Prabhas was highly appreciated for his performance in Baahubali and his fans went crazy. He is a very versatile actor who has a huge fan-base globally. Prabhas was last seen in the film Saaho and will next be seen under the direction of Jil fame Radha Krishna Kumar. The working title of the movie is Amour along with Pooja Hegde.

Also Read: Prabhas starrer Baahubali to be screened at the Royal Albert Hall in London!

More Pages: Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion Box Office Collection , Baahubali 2 - The Conclusion Movie Review

