Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has over the years associated himself with numerous social causes, and doing it once again Bachchan recently decided to donate to the Bihar Chief Ministers relief fund to aid the flood victims. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs. 51 lakhs to the Bihar CM’s relief fund after seeing reports on the floods that affected the area.

Apparently, Bachchan’s representative, Vijay Nath Mishra handed over the cheque of Rs. 51 lakhs to the Bihar Chief Minister’s deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi along with a letter from the veteran actor that talked about his feeling. The said letter read, “I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolences and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood.”

Back on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan who was recently seen in the release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will next be seen in Jhund followed by Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan receives special surprise from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on his 77th birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati