Bollywood Hungama

Bollywood Entertainment at its best

Last Updated 10.10.2019 | 3:29 PM IST

SEARCH

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
War Housefull 4 Marjaavaan Bala Dream Girl Chhichhore
follow us on

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 51 lakhs to Bihar CM relief fund

ByBollywood Hungama News Network

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has over the years associated himself with numerous social causes, and doing it once again Bachchan recently decided to donate to the Bihar Chief Ministers relief fund to aid the flood victims. In fact, Amitabh Bachchan has donated Rs. 51 lakhs to the Bihar CM’s relief fund after seeing reports on the floods that affected the area.

Amitabh Bachchan donates Rs. 51 lakhs to Bihar CM relief fund

Apparently, Bachchan’s representative, Vijay Nath Mishra handed over the cheque of Rs. 51 lakhs to the Bihar Chief Minister’s deputy, Sushil Kumar Modi along with a letter from the veteran actor that talked about his feeling. The said letter read, “I am deeply stricken by the natural calamity that has hit the state of Bihar. My deepest condolences and sympathies to all whose lives have been affected in the recent flood.”

Back on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan who was recently seen in the release Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy will next be seen in Jhund followed by Brahmastra, Chehre and Gulabo Sitabo.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan receives special surprise from Ustad Amjad Ali Khan on his 77th birthday on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati

Tags : , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Ayushmann Khurrana opens up about why he…

Alia Bhatt talks about her limitations as an…

Chiranjeevi reveals how he sought Jaya…

Amitabh Bachchan reveals he does not belong…

Hrithik Roshan already wins War in the North

Ayushmann Khurrana says 2020 will be a busy…

Rate this article
Make favorite
New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailers
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us
Download App on
Copyright © 2019 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Forgot Password

Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR

Write A Review

  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification