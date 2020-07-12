Megastar Amitabh Bachchan and his son Abhishek Bachchan have been tested positive for Covid-19. The news was confirmed by the actors on July 11 after they were admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati hospital. Amitabh complained of breathing problems and was admitted immediately.

As the family was waiting for the results of other family members, it has been confirmed that Jaya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya have tested negative for coronavirus. The results of their swab tests are awaited.

After being admitted to the hospital, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture and wrote, "T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited ..All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested!"

Abhishek Bachchan also took to Twitter to reveal his diagnosis and wrote, "Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you. ????????."

In another tweet, he added, "The BMC has been in touch and we are complying with them. ????????."

