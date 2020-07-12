After Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, veteran actor Anupam Kher has confirmed that his mother Dulari, brother Raju Kher, sister-in-law, and niece have tested positive for COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram, the actor revealed, “I would like to inform friends, well-wishers and everyone else that I had taken my mother for a check-up yesterday, as she had been experiencing loss of appetite. On the doctor’s recommendation, we took her for CT Scan to rule out any medical issue. Upon testing, she was found mildly COVID +. Owing to her age, we have admitted her into Kokilaben Hospital. She is doing fine.”

Anupam Kher further said, “Three other members ( my brother, his wife and my niece) have also tested mildly positive. I got myself tested as well and I have tested negative. The family has self-quarantined themselves and we have informed the BMC.”

“I would like to reach out to everyone with aged parents - please get your parents tested even if they show the slightest of symptoms. Despite the extreme amount of carefulness displayed by my brother and his family over the last few months, they still tested positive. So I urge everyone to take this seriously and understand that no amount of safety measures are enough. Friends, don’t let your guards down. Let’s be vigilant, let’s be aware and let’s fight the bad times together,” he concluded.

On July 11, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan confirmed they were diagnosed with COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today & upcoming movies 2020 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.