Last Updated 11.07.2020 | 11:57 PM IST

Sushant Singh Rajput Sooryavanshi Brahmastra Atrangi Re 83 Maidaan
After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

Bollywood News
ByBollywood Hungama News Network

A while ago, it was reported that Amitabh Bachchan has been hospitalized in Nanavati Hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement given by the Health Minister of Maharashtra, Rajesh Tope, Amitabh Bachchan is asymptomatic and stable. Amitabh Bachchan took to his Twitter to inform his fans of his condition.

After Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan tests positive for COVID-19

The veteran actor has urged people in his close vicinity for the past 10 days to get themselves tested. Now, we hear that Abhishek Bachchan has also tested positive for Coronavirus. There aren’t any more updates regarding Abhishek’s health so far except the fact that he is COVID-19 positive.

Wishing the father-son duo a speedy recovery!

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan hospitalised at Mumbai’s Nanavati hospital due to COVID-19

