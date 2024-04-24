Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024: Nominations for Most Stylish Versatile Talent of the Year presented by Macho Hint

The Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 is all set to honour the crème de la crème of style and talent in the Indian entertainment industry. Among the prestigious categories is the Most Stylish Versatile Talent of the Year, which celebrates artists who have not only showcased exceptional acting skills but also made a mark with their versatile and chic fashion statements. Here are the nominations that have sparked excitement and anticipation among fans and industry aficionados.

Parineeti Chopra: With her dynamic performances across genres and a keen eye for fashion, Parineeti Chopra has earned a spot as one of Bollywood's most versatile talents. From portraying intense characters to exuding elegance on the red carpet, Chopra's style evolution has been as impressive as her acting range.

Pooja Hegde: Known for her captivating screen presence and impeccable fashion choices, Pooja Hegde has emerged as a versatile talent in the film industry. Hegde's ability to effortlessly switch between traditional and contemporary styles while delivering stellar performances has garnered her immense praise.

Radhika Apte: Renowned for her compelling performances in both mainstream and unconventional roles, Radhika Apte is a powerhouse of talent and style. Apte's fearless approach to fashion, combined with her acting versatility, has made her a trendsetter and a favourite among critics and audiences alike.

Radhika Madan: With her infectious energy and impressive acting skills, Radhika Madan has carved a niche for herself as a versatile performer. Madan's eclectic fashion choices, from chic casual wear to elegant ethnic ensembles, reflect her vibrant personality and flair for experimentation.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu: A multi-talented star who has captivated audiences with her acting prowess and stunning looks, Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a force to be reckoned with in the industry. Prabhu's ability to seamlessly blend traditional and contemporary styles while delivering memorable performances has made her a style icon.

The nominations for the Most Stylish Versatile Talent of the Year category at the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 have set the stage for a thrilling celebration of talent and fashion. Stay tuned as the event unfolds and honours the best in style and versatility across the Indian entertainment landscape.

The second edition of the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, is slated to be held on May 2, 2024, at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show apart from the invigorating panel discussions are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and so many more. The awards are Presented by Macho Hint, Co-Powered by TVS Raider, Premium Lingerie Partner Amante, Astrology Partner Astrotalk, Gold Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds, Stylish Footwear Partner Red Chief, Stylish Watches Partner Poze Sonata, Wellness Partner: HCG Hospitals, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor and Venue Partner Taj Hotels.

