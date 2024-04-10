In the realm where glitz and glamour reign supreme, the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards stands as a beacon of excellence, celebrating the epitome of style and elegance in the Indian film industry. Following the resounding success of its inaugural edition, the stage is once again set for a night of dazzling performances and sartorial splendour as the much-awaited second edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards is on the horizon.

Glamour Returns: Maniesh Paul and Sophie Choudry to return to host the Second Edition of Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards

Adding their signature charm and charisma to the event, hosts extraordinaire, Maniesh Paul and Sophie Choudry, are all set to grace the stage and enthral audiences with their infectious energy and impeccable wit. After receiving widespread acclaim for their stellar hosting prowess in the previous edition, the dynamic duo returns to steer the proceedings of this illustrious affair, promising an unforgettable night filled with glitz, glamour, and unmatched entertainment.

Maniesh Paul, with his innate ability to captivate audiences with his vivacious persona and effortless humour, is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after hosts in the industry. His magnetic stage presence and spontaneous banter have earned him a legion of fans, making him the perfect choice to helm the festivities once again.

Joining him is the multi-talented Sophie Choudry, whose elegance, grace, and unparalleled charm have made her a style icon in her own right. With her impeccable fashion sense and captivating stage presence, Sophie adds a touch of sophistication to the proceedings, elevating the glamour quotient of the event to new heights.

Together, Maniesh Paul and Sophie Choudry are all set to light up the glittering awards night with a stylish encore, promising an evening that celebrates the essence of Bollywood style in all its glory. As anticipation mounts and excitement reaches fever pitch, one thing is certain – the second edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icon Awards is poised to be an extravaganza like no other, a celebration of style, substance, and the timeless allure of Indian cinema.

The second edition of the Bollywood Hungama Style Icons, Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, is slated to be held on May 2, 2024, at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show apart from the invigorating panel discussions are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and so many more. The awards are Presented by Macho Hint, Co-Powered by TVS Raider, Premium Lingerie Partner Amante, Astrology Partner Astrotalk, Gold Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds, Stylish Footwear Partner Red Chief, Stylish Watches Partner Poze Sonata, Wellness Partner: HCG Hospitals, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor and Venue Partner Taj Hotels.

