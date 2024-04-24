The digital revolution has brought forth a new wave of talent and style, and at the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024, this is being celebrated through the Most Stylish Digital Star of the Year category. This category recognizes individuals who have not only made a significant impact in the digital space but have also set trends with their unique sense of style. Let's take a closer look at the nominations that have taken the digital world by storm.

Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024: Nominations for Most Stylish Digital Star of the Year presented by Macho Hint

Avneet Kaur: With her impeccable fashion sense and captivating presence on social media platforms, Avneet Kaur has become a style icon for the digital generation. Kaur's ability to effortlessly blend traditional and contemporary styles while showcasing her vibrant personality has garnered her a massive following and admiration.

Bhuvan Bam: As one of India's most popular YouTubers, Bhuvan Bam has not only entertained millions but has also showcased a distinctive fashion sense. Bam's quirky and edgy style statements, both on and off screen, have made him a trendsetter among digital stars.

Carry Minati: Known for his witty content and charismatic persona, Carry Minati has created a niche for himself in the digital realm. Minati's bold and dynamic fashion choices, coupled with his confident demeanour, have established him as a style influencer among his peers.

Jannat Zubair Rahmani: A rising star in the digital space, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has captivated audiences with her talent and fashion flair. Rahmani's ability to curate chic and stylish looks while maintaining a relatable charm has endeared her to a wide audience base.

Prajakta Koli: With her relatable content and infectious energy, Prajakta Koli has become a household name in the digital sphere. Koli's effortless style and relatable fashion choices have resonated with her audience, making her a beloved digital star and style icon.

The nominations for the Most Stylish Digital Star of the Year category at the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 highlight the evolving landscape of talent and style in the digital realm. Stay tuned as the event unfolds and honours these digital stars who continue to inspire and influence with their unique sense of fashion and creativity.

The second edition of the Macho Hint presents Bollywood Hungama Style Icons Summit and Awards 2024 in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solution, is slated to be held on May 2, 2024, at Taj Lands’ End in Mumbai. The highlights of the award show apart from the invigorating panel discussions are expected to be big names like Ajay Devgn, Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor and so many more. The awards are Presented by Macho Hint, Co-Powered by TVS Raider, Premium Lingerie Partner Amante, Astrology Partner Astrotalk, Gold Partner Senco Gold & Diamonds, Stylish Footwear Partner Red Chief, Stylish Watches Partner Poze Sonata, Wellness Partner: HCG Hospitals, Outdoor Partner Bright Outdoor and Venue Partner Taj Hotels.

