Karanvir Sharma, who was seen in the Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday and later gained love as Haider in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua, might have bagged one of the big releases in the coming year. As per sources, the actor has been approached for Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The film has gone on floors recently and stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi along with an ensemble cast.

Karanvir Sharma to be a part of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947?

An industry source informed, “Not many are aware that Karanvir Sharma was in talks with the veteran filmmaker during Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani but the collaboration didn’t work out due to some internal changes. It’s learnt that before Ranbir Kapoor, Karanvir was supposed to play the pivotal role in the movie. However, the actor has now been approached for the film Lahore 1947.” Interestingly, this will also be the second time Karanvir will share screen space with Sunny Deol. For the unversed, the actor shared screen space with the Gadar actor in Blank wherein the two actors played the role of Anti-terrorism squad officers.

For the unversed, Lahore 1947 will bring together Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan (as a producer) for the first time together, marking a rather unique moment in the history of Bollywood cinema. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it is also expected to feature Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol in key roles. Reports also suggest that Ali Fazal has been approached for a key role too,

Meanwhile, speaking of Karanvir Sharma, over the years, he has proved his mettle in films and TV. He has been a part of films like Zid, Azhar and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana along with many OTT series and even television shows to his credit. We tried reaching Karanvir for a confirmation but the actor remained unavailable for comment.

