comscore
Bollywood Hungama
Bollywood Entertainment at its best
Last Updated 24.04.2024 | 8:01 PM IST

SEARCH

Countdown to

  • LANGUAGE

  • FOLLOW US ON

  • FEEDBACK

trending
Maidaan Bade Miyan Chote Miyan Crew Ruslaan Srikanth Bhaiyya Ji
follow us on
Bollywood Hungama » News » Bollywood News » Karanvir Sharma to be a part of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947?

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Karanvir Sharma to be a part of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947?

en Bollywood News Karanvir Sharma to be a part of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947?

Lahore 1947 features Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, among others along with Karan Deol and an ensemble cast.

By Bollywood Hungama News Network -

Karanvir Sharma, who was seen in the Yami Gautam starrer A Thursday and later gained love as Haider in the Zee TV show Rabb Se Hai Dua, might have bagged one of the big releases in the coming year. As per sources, the actor has been approached for Rajkumar Santoshi’s upcoming film Lahore 1947, backed by Aamir Khan Productions. The film has gone on floors recently and stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi along with an ensemble cast.

Karanvir Sharma to be a part of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947?

Karanvir Sharma to be a part of Rajkumar Santoshi’s Lahore 1947?

An industry source informed, “Not many are aware that Karanvir Sharma was in talks with the veteran filmmaker during Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahaani but the collaboration didn’t work out due to some internal changes. It’s learnt that before Ranbir Kapoor, Karanvir was supposed to play the pivotal role in the movie. However, the actor has now been approached for the film Lahore 1947.” Interestingly, this will also be the second time Karanvir will share screen space with Sunny Deol. For the unversed, the actor shared screen space with the Gadar actor in Blank wherein the two actors played the role of Anti-terrorism squad officers.

For the unversed, Lahore 1947 will bring together Sunny Deol and Aamir Khan (as a producer) for the first time together, marking a rather unique moment in the history of Bollywood cinema. The film will be directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and it is also expected to feature Shabana Azmi, Abhimanyu Singh, and Karan Deol in key roles. Reports also suggest that Ali Fazal has been approached for a key role too,

Meanwhile, speaking of Karanvir Sharma, over the years, he has proved his mettle in films and TV. He has been a part of films like Zid, Azhar and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana along with many OTT series and even television shows to his credit. We tried reaching Karanvir for a confirmation but the actor remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Karanvir Sharma pens an emotional note for Suniel Shetty after meeting him on the sets of Kesariveer

More Pages: Lahore, 1947 Box Office Collection

Tags : , , , , , , ,

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2024 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

Rate this article
Make favorite

Recommended for you

Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula rubbish…

Kalki 2898 AD: Here’s why Amitabh Bachchan…

EXCLUSIVE: Mukesh Khanna plays narrator in…

Nominations for the Most Stylish TV Actor of…

Ranveer Singh Deepfake: Maharashtra Cyber…

Shah Rukh Khan to play a raw and ruthless…

New Bollywood Movies
Bollywood Movie Reviews
Public Movie Reviews
Box Office Collection
Top Celebs
Bollywood Box Office
Latest Bollywood News
Top Bollywood Photos
New Latest Videos
Bollywood Movie Trailer
Useful links
Downloads Photos
Home | Advertise | Privacy Policy | Feedback | Contact Us | Grievance Officer
Download App on
Copyright © 2024 Hungama Digital Media Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
Forgot Password
Please provide your registered email address or username

  • OR
Write A Review
  • Click to rate on scale of 1-5

  • 5000 characters remaining

New notification