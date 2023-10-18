Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: “OTT is a life-saver. Dhak Dhak got limited theatrical release. When it streams on OTT, it’ll find an audience in 180 countries” – Dia Mirza

Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest began with a bang today, that is, October 18. The second session of the day called ‘The art of reinvention in the times of OTT’ consisted of Karishma Tanna, Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti and Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Amazon Prime Video, raising important points.

Dia Mirza referred to her recent film Dhak Dhak and said, “I am drawn to stories that can make a difference. Even with Dhak Dhak, the kind of themes we have addressed in the film, it has been done so quietly and beautifully without screaming feminism. Everybody will agree here that storytelling is the most powerful tool to social change.”

She later said, “For me, OTT is a life-saver. I’ve waited many, many years for such parts and narratives. It saved my life, quite literally. What OTT did for a lot of women was that it gave them an opportunity to really, really invest themselves into something powerful. It democratized the system. OTT has given them opportunities to showcase their skills.”

Dia further added, “OTT is a miracle we all were waiting to happen. The big screen has its magic. But the convenience, comfort and intimacy of people watching on their mobile screens is unparalleled.”

She continued, “OTT helps us to reach out to a wider audience. Dhak Dhak has had a limited release right now and it’s getting a lot of love. But when it lands on an OTT platform, it’s going to go to 180 countries. This was unimaginable for us 20 years ago.”

