Ali Abbas Zafar has not just made waves in the world of big-ticket films but has also made a mark on streaming platforms. Recently, he presented the action entertainer Bloody Daddy. Starring Shahid Kapoor, it premiered on Jio Cinema and was well-received. Many wondered why this film, with big-scale action, never released on the big screen. Ali Abbas Zafar spoke about it on the first day of the Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Ali Abbas Zafar reveals why he chose to release Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy directly on OTT: “It had blood and was about a bag of drugs; would have got heavily censored in theatres”

Ali Abbas Zafar explained, “The story needs to decide whether it fits into a long format or short format. If you can tell the story in two and a half hours, then it’s supposed to be a theatrical film.”

He continued, "Today, we also make films for OTT. When I made Bloody Daddy (2023), it was designed for OTT as it had a lot of blood and gore. The whole conflict centred around a bag of drugs. I knew that if Bloody Daddy goes to the theatres, it will get very heavily censored. Hence, I decided that this film is meant for watching on a streaming platform.”

