It’s easy to comprehend whether a film is success or failure by understanding its box office numbers. It’s also not difficult to comprehend if a TV show is working or not through the TRP ratings. But how does one know if a web film or show has clicked? This important topic was discussed on the first day of Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: Fatima Sana Shaikh bats for metric system on OTT: “What is the pulse in tier-2 and tier-3 cities? That also matters. I feel if we can receive that information, that will be more validating”

Fatima Sana Shaikh batted for a metric system on OTT. She said, “Metric system hota hai. Actors tak nahin pahuchta. Mid-level films usually suffer. Such films get dumped. The business module is changing constantly. Earlier, there was the only theatrical medium. The marketing spend used to happen in promotions. Also, OTT awards used to have a marketing spend as they wanted to promote their films and get more subscriptions. Now, nobody wants to do that spend. OTT platforms ask makers to release the film in cinemas so that the makers have to spend on marketing. The makers, meanwhile, argue that when the deal is locked, why should we market? Isme kuch galat nahin hai.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh’s recently released film, Dhak Dhak, suffered due to very limited promotions. She added, “As an industry, we should unite and take a stand to protect smaller films.”

She also said, “A film has released in cinemas called Coat, starring Vivaan Shah. No one knows about it. If only theatres existed, toh thoda promotion hota.”

Fatima Sana Shaikh further said, “Hence I feel this system should be transparent and available to the audience and actors. Only then we’ll know what is being made and how much traction it is getting.”

She also stated, “Metric system matters and it’s not about defining success or failure. It helps you get an idea how many people are watching your content. Not everyone is on social media. What is the pulse in tier-2 and tier-3 cities? That also matters. I feel that if we can receive that information, that will be more validating. It’ll also help them understand ‘Oh this is what the pulse of the audience is’. It might also challenge a filmmaker to tell a story that can bring a shift in the mindset of the audience.”

