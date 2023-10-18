Bollywood Hungama, India's leading entertainment portal, has commenced its 2-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai. The event features a diverse lineup of panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and workshops, as well as an awards ceremony to honour the artists from the OTT entertainment industry. The first day of the event commenced with a panel discussion on India's burgeoning OTT landscape, featuring some of the industry's leading experts and decision-makers. During an engaging conversation with the acclaimed actress Dia Mirza, she provided a glimpse into the future offerings of the OTT platform.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: Dia Mirza discusses complex scenario of developing fresh content; says, “We are going through a very rough patch for content creation”

In response to the question of whether audiences can anticipate more content from her, Dia Mirza expressed enthusiasm, saying, “Absolutely! We are busy developing stories, but it’s very hard right now. We are going through a very, very rough patch for content creation. A lot of the stuff that has been made already is getting released.”

The evolving landscape and the increased demand for fresh and engaging content are contributing to this intricate situation, according to the actress. Dia said, “New content is finding it much harder to get made at this given point globally. Stories are in a bit of a conundrum.” She further added, “So many choices and options but for producers it’s a little bit of a hard patch.”

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai

