Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: Aditi Rao Hydari says she “Felt stupid” for crying when Sufiyum Sujatayum was released on Prime Video during Lockdown

Bollywood Hungama has launched the 'OTT India Fest' in Mumbai, a two-day event celebrating the OTT entertainment sector. The fest features a diverse program of activities, such as panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an awards ceremony honouring OTT talents. The event's first day started with an informative panel discussion, where industry experts explored India's growing OTT landscape. During the discussion, actress Aditi Rao Hydari recalled crying when she learnt that her Malayalam film, Sufiyum Sujatayum, was releasing on Amazon Prime Video during the lockdown.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: Aditi Rao Hydari says she “Felt stupid” for crying when Sufiyum Sujatayum was released on Prime Video during Lockdown

Aditi asserted, “I was one of those ‘oh cinema, big screen, movies.’ I was shooting back-to-back Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam. I remember just before the lockdown, my Tamil film was released in theatres and it was a huge hit. Then, cut to lockdown, I was told that my Malayalam film would be released on Amazon. And then, there were waterworks, tears, and crying.”

She continued and added that after being “samjhaoed”, she decided to go with the flow. “The film was released on Amazon and the kind of love it got. I was getting messages from different countries, from people, who didn’t even understand the language. Every day I was getting 30-40 messages. I was like, I told myself - what a silly girl I am. I felt stupid for crying.”

For the unversed, the panel was discussing that in the era of OTT, actors are finding new ways to reinvent themselves and showcase their versatility. The thought-provoking discussion featured Dia Mirza, Aditi Rao Hydari, Barun Sobti, and Karishma Tanna on the art of reinvention in the times of OTT.

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Aditi Rao Hydari went the minimalist way with her simple yet stylish look in white fitted top & black pants

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.