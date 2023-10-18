Bollywood Hungama, the prominent entertainment platform in India, has launched its two-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai. The festival included a wide range of activities such as panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an award ceremony celebrating talents in the OTT entertainment sector. The inaugural day of the fest began with an insightful panel discussion on the growing OTT landscape in India, involving key experts and influencers from the industry. Gulshan Devaiah, a prominent actor known for his versatile roles, shared his favourite shows. He lauded two standout OTT shows.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest: Gulshan Devaiah advocates for new frontier in OTT; suggests “erotic-social drama”

During the panel discussion, Gulshan Devaiah said, “Two I would like to mention, The Bear, I think it’s a drama, it’s fantastic, I really enjoyed it, world class performances and fantastic storytelling. The other one was Good Omens. It is a fantasy comedy, and it was great fun. It is not the best show in the world, but I had lot of fun watching it.”

In his remarks, Devaiah also expressed his desire to explore new and uncharted genres in the OTT space. He suggested the creation of an “erotic-social drama,” indicating the willingness of the industry to diversify and push the boundaries of storytelling. He stated, “I would like to suggest if somebody is into it to make erotic-social drama.”

