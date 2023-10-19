Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Jaideep Ahlawat recalls shooting Gangs Of Wasseypur under tight budget: “We had to eat street food to fill our stomachs because we didn’t know if we would get lunch”

Bollywood Hungama's 2-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai featured panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, workshops, and an awards ceremony to honour OTT talent. On the second day, a panel discussion on the evolving relationship between Bollywood and OTT was held, featuring Tamannah Bhatia, Vijay Varma, Jaideep Ahlawat, Chitrangada Singh, Milan Luthria, and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Jaideep Ahlawat recalls shooting Gangs Of Wasseypur under tight budget: “We had to eat street food to fill our stomachs because we didn’t know if we would get lunch”

During the same, Jaideep Ahlawat revisited the sets of the cult-classic film, Gangs of Wasseypur. When asked to share an anecdote, Jaideep recalled, "During Wasseypur, I am sure there was no budget, no money, or it was not spent. We were staying in a lodge in Varanasi. It has nothing to do with the sets. Varanasi's street food is very famous. So, everyone had to eat that food to their fill because we did not know if we would get lunch."

He added, “You see the passion on those sets where everyone goes out of their comfort zone and conquers the challenging phases. There was a train sequence we were shooting in Rewari. We had only one night. In between, there was a train that passed twice. It had horses and stuff. So, everybody, the cast, and production manager, including Anurag Kashyap, used to lift the boxes. Then you see the result.”

The Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest, in association with Cinema Waale Film and Television Productions LLP and Across Media Solutions, held on the 18th & 19th of October 2023 at Taj Lands End, Mumbai were Presented by Sonata Poze, powered by TVS Jupiter and Kheloyar, Driven-by JK Tyre Blaze Rydr, alongside Matchmaking partner Bharat Matrimony, Stylish Audio partner Skullcandy, Banking partner Bank of Baroda, Healthcare partner Fujifilm Healthcare, True Chocolate partner Smoor, Astrology partner Astroyogi, Wellness Partner HCG hospitals, Cricketing Partner Metashot in association with Festival partners Satvik, Snacking partner Special Choice, Outdoor partner Bright Outdoor Media, Radio partner Radio City, and celebration partners Johnnie Walker and Heineken Silver.

Also Read: Jaideep Ahlawat reveals how he reacted to Shah Rukh Khan calling him and appreciating him for his performance in Jaane Jaan

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & Upcoming Movies 2023 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.