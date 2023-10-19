Rohit Shetty’s cop universe just got bigger. Action star Tiger Shroff has now entered the cast of Singham Again, the third film in the Singham series. The announcement has just been made by Shetty himself on his official Instagram page. He shared three dashing pictures of Tiger as the cop Satya and wrote in caption, “Meet Special Task Force officer ACP SATYA… the immortal, like Truth! Welcome to the squad…Tiger.”

Tiger Shroff joins Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again as a Special Task Force Officer ACP Satya

In the three first look avatars, Tiger appears like a rough and tough officer, as what we expect from him. He is shirtless in the first picture with the police belt around his neck. The second one shows him wielding a gun in what looks like a scene where a lot action and explosion has taken place. The third one also sees him in a shirtless avatar while holding two machine guns. We can see a major explosion taking place in the background, which doesn’t affect Tiger at all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Shetty (@itsrohitshetty)

Just recently, Shetty had introduced Deepika Padukone as the first lady police officer from his cop universe in Singham Again. Named Shakti Shetty, the filmmaker had described her as “brutal and violent” officer. Singham Again also stars Arjun Kapoor in the role of an antagonist.

Apart from the lead character of Singham, played by Ajay Devgn, Singham Again will also feature Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh as Sooryavanshi and Simmba respectively.

Singham Again will be released on the next Independence Day on August 15, 2024.

