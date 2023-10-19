Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 2: Tamannaah Bhatia calls for paradigm shift in empowering aspiring creators on OTT; says, “We need the entire ecosystem to benefit, so that we make things that are creatively driven”

Bollywood Hungama, India's leading entertainment portal, has commenced its 2-day OTT India Fest in Mumbai. The event featured a diverse lineup of panel discussions, fireside chats, masterclasses, and workshops, as well as an awards ceremony to honour the artists from the OTT entertainment industry. The first day of the event commenced with a panel discussion on India's burgeoning OTT landscape, featuring some of the industry's leading experts and decision-makers. During a session, actress Tamannaah Bhatia recounted a remarkable pre-pandemic experience when she was approached by an aspiring creator who had never directed any content before.

Tamannaah recalled, “This had happened I guess before pandemic; I was narrated a story by a person who has never made anything. So, he has basically never made anything and he narrated a long format to me, which went on to become November Story on Hotstar and it was his first time directing anything. What if we were to flip the narrative? Why not look at it from the point of view of creators.”

Tamannaah proposed a shift in the narrative and emphasized the need to view the industry from the perspective of creators. She said, “When they need an actor that's bankable, put out their vision, they might not get the opportunity in the case when there's someone who's absolutely having no market, because essentially, this is still a commercial platform, you need money to make this. Nobody can sit at home and make it for their own personal viewing.”

She further added, “So, in my case, what happened is, I got the opportunity to work with somebody who has never made anything before, and he got the opportunity to work with an actor who's done some credible work and that would let his work shine through in front of so many people. To be honest, it is still one of my better long formats, and it's a Tamil show. So sometimes it might be that one person is benefiting, but it doesn't work like that. The entire ecosystem benefits and that's what we need. We need the entire ecosystem to benefit so that we actually make things that are creatively driven.”

