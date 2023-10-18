Bollywood Hungama OTT India Fest Day 1: “There are times when you reach on the set and you realize that ‘I thought its going to be comedy but this sounds very tragic'” – Rasika Dugal

Bollywood Hungama’s two day OTT India Fest began with a bang today, that is, October 18. The first session called ‘Whats In The Genre?’ set the mood as Gauahar Khan, Rasika Dugal, Radhika Madan, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Gulshan Devaiah and Tanya Bami, Head of Originals, Netflix, made some interesting comments.

Talented performer Rasika Dugal said, “What is exciting for me when I read a script is when I couldn’t put it in any particular genre and when I can’t tell. What is not so good is when you have a different perception of the genre. Then you reach on the set and you realize that ‘I thought its going to be comedy but this sounds very tragic’ (laughs)!”

Tanya Bami explained, “A genre is a mood just like a cuisine is also a mood. There are days when you really want to have Indian Chinese. And there are days when you really want to bite into a burger. Similarly, there are days when you are in the mood for a compelling thriller. Also, we Indians love genre mashups.”

Tanya Bami continued, “We have a song in every film. We now have a song in every series. We love our romances and chases. I don’t think genres have boundaries and that’s the amazing part of being to tell authentically Indian stories in an authentically Indian way.”

She added, “I don’t think you can watch same kind of content every day. Once you have binged a season of Scoop, the next day, you would want to move on to Guns & Gulaabs.”

