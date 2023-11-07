It seems that Isha Malviya is one of the few celebs who has been facing major repercussions after being a part of a reality show. While her performance in Udaariyaan won hearts, her stint in Bigg Boss 17, however, seems to winning trolls. Not too long ago, a video from the Bigg Boss house surfaced online wherein she was seen getting intimate with Samarth Jurel. The video has left an major impact on her fans and social media users did not leave this opportunity and trolled the actress heavily on the same. On the other hand, we hear that Isha’s parents are so upset that they want her to quit the reality show.

Bigg Boss 17: Parents of Isha Malviya want the Udaariyaan actress to quit the show

The controversies that stem from Bigg Boss has often left a lasting impact on the lives of many celebrities. While we are not sure how it will be affecting Isha Malviya and her relationship with Samarth Jurel, it seems that the show has left a completely negative impact among the parents of the Udaariyaan actress, who are upset with her gameplay on the show. Lokesh Bhatta, who was a co-star of the actress on the Colors show, has allegedly stated that Isha’s parents are quite upset with her and in fact, her mother has also expressed her unhappiness over the intimate video of Malviya and Samarth that has been going viral.

For the unversed, the controversy kicked off when former couple Isha Malviya and Abhishek Kumar came face-to-face on the first day of the show. While the actor was attempting to sort out differences and assumed that Malviya was keen on rekindling their romance, the entry of Samarath Jurel left Kumar shattered. Jurel confessed that he is the current boyfriend of Isha but the latter after denying vehemently. Despite that, she continued to get close to him and just a couple of days ago, footage of them getting intimate went viral.

