Throwback: Amitabh Bachchan recalls how Dhirubhai Ambani offered him financial help when his company went bankrupt; says, “I was touched by his gesture”

Bollywood stars have often opened up about the impact of success and failures in their life. One such lull phase was also experienced by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan wherein the actor’s films failed to entice the audiences. During the same, the company he had started with so much love, was struggling to stay afloat and eventually succumbed to bankruptcy because of the massive debt against it. During this phase, Amitabh confessed that the late Dhirubhai Ambani was kind enough to offer help.

“There was a phase in my life when I went bankrupt. The company I had built suffered losses, I had debts, my personal bank balance was zero. All my avenues to earn were shut and the government had raided my house,” said Amitabh Bachchan in a throwback video from 2017 which was posted by Bollywood Tehelka. The video was Reliance Foundation celebrating four decades wherein the megastar spoke about his relationship with late businessman Dhirubhai Ambani.

In the video, Amitabh revealed that Dhirubhai had allegedly told his son Anil Ambani that Amitabh is experiencing a bad time, so let’s offer him some money. Expressing how he was touched by this gesture, Amitabh added in the video, “Whatever he had to offer, all my financial troubles would have been solved. I got emotional at his generosity but turned it down. God was kind and after some tough days, the tide changed. I started getting work and slowly I could repay all my debts.”

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan continues to be hailed as one of the biggest superstars of Bollywood and the veteran star also hosts the popular quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. On the film front, he was last seen in Ganapath, co-starring Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon. The actor has several interesting projects in the pipeline for releases which included the highly-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD as well as the Rajinikanth starrer untitled film, Thalaivar 170.

