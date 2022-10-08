After Manya Singh demeans Sreejita De for being an actor on Bigg Boss 16, TV celebs come out in support of the Uttaran actress and lash out at the former beauty queen.

Bigg Boss 16 has started making news for multiple reasons. After former contestant Rahul Vaidya came in support of co-musician MC Stan encouraging him in the show, television actors have now come in support of actress Sreejita De. Amongst them was Arjun Bijlani, former Bigg Boss 7 contestants Gauahar Khan and Kamya Punjabi. The actors took to Twitter to lash out at former Miss India Manya Singh for demeaning acting and television stars.

Readers would be aware that a promo released by Colors channel showcased a massive argument between Manya Singh and Sreejita De. Calling herself an ‘Ambassador of the country’, Manya commented on Sreejita about her acting profession saying, “what are you? A television actress?” Her comment hasn’t gone down well with many television stars. Arjun Bijlani was one of the first to have come out in support of his Miley Jab Hum Tum co-star saying, “I’m sick of people passing comments like Yeh toh tv actress hai and or yeh toh tv actor hai .. And the funniest is they use the platform of tv and pass such comments. Don’t come on television if you have such a big problem . Tv big hai tha aur rahega . #BiggBoss16”

Extending support to his comment was Gauahar Khan, who has been the winner of Bigg Boss 7 said, “Exactly, calling self an Indian ambassador and doesn’t know the basic of inclusion, tolerance and respect! #irony.”

Also, her co-contestant Kamya Punjabi, who shared the house with Khan in the same season, added, “'What you are? TV actress' did I hear it correctly? Toh madam aap kaha aayi hai PM ke ghar meh? It’s a Television freaking show!!!Bade bade film actors apni film ko promote karne tv par aate hai…ek kaam kariye aap apne aapko kahi aur jaakar promote kariye! #BiggBoss16 @ColorsTV” (madam, where are you from? The PM’s house? Big film stars come to television to promote their film. Do one thing, go and promote yourself somewhere else).

In fact, in this Weekend Ka Vaar promo, we can also see Salman Khan who was annoyed with Manya for passing this comment. He questioned her, further adding, “Manya ki hisaab se woh angaar aur baaki sab bangaar hai” (according to Manya, only she is the fire, the rest of them are all only garbage).

