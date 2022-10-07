The latest promo shows Manya Singh questioning the credibility of Sreejita De as a television actress. The promo ends with Salman Khan intervening in the matter.

Bigg Boss 16 has kicked off on a rather dramatic note. It hasn’t even been a week since the contestants have been together and there has been ample of fodder to talk about. While the show has been making news with the debating and arguing of contestants over responsibilities and chores, the format of the reality show has also been modified a little as per the new season. In the forthcoming episode, with the first Weekend Ka Vaar nearing, we got a glimpse of what Salman Khan has to say about the ongoing incidents in the house. The recently released promo of the show featured a massive showdown between former beauty queen Manya Singh and television ‘bahu’ Sreejita De, followed by which Salman Khan offers some ‘vishesh tippani’.

Bigg Boss 16 promo: Manya Singh fights with Sreejita De; Salman Khan takes a dig at Singh says, “Manya ke hisaab se woh angaar hai, baaki sab bangaar hai”

The promo featured Sreejita De and Manya Singh having a massive argument, with Sreejita accusing Singh of ‘playing games’ adding, “idhar ka udhar karna, udhar ka idhar” (gossiping). Later, we can see, Singh screaming at De saying, “I was the ambassador of this country… what were you? A television actress?” The promo ends with host Salman Khan giving his take on the issue adding, “Manya ke hisaab se woh angaar hai, baaki sab bangaar hai.” Colors released the latest promo of this episode on their social media handle, earlier today:

This is not the first time where Manya Singh has been caught in an argument. Earlier this week, the former Miss India also rubbed co-contestant Shalin Bhanot the wrong way when she questioned him about his relationship with Imlie actress Sumbul Touqeer. Besides that, the house also faced another series of tiffs including one between Gautam Vig and MC Stan.

Besides them, the show also features Sajid Khan, Shiv Thakare, Tina Datta, Soundarya Sharma, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Archana Gautam, Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia, Gori Nagori, among others. Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm whereas it airs on Saturdays and Sundays at 9:30 pm.

