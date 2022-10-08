comscore

Ayushmann Khurrana had an unconventional start to his film career as he debuted with Vicky Donor, based on the life of a sperm donor. Later on, he became a pro in featuring in films dealing with taboo topics like Shubh Mangal Saavdhaan, Bala, Badhaai Ho, Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui etc. The common factor in all these films is that though these films were a bit bold, they were still fit for family viewing. As a result, all these films had got U/A certificate from the Central Board Of Film Certification (CBFC).

BREAKING: Doctor G gets 'A' certificate from CBFC; emerges as the first film of Ayushmann Khurrana to get an adult rating

Hence, it'll surprise fans and moviegoers to know that his upcoming film, Doctor G, emerges as the first film of Ayushmann Khurrana in his ten year old illustrious career to have got an 'A' rating! The film also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah and releases in cinemas on October 14.

A source told Bollywood Hungama, "The film is a story about a gynecologist and is riddled with terms and jokes that the CBFC members felt were not family friendly. They suggested that the makers should opt for an 'A' rating. The makers were not in favour of cutting scenes and dialogues as it would have taken away the spirit of the subject. Hence, they decided to go for the adult rating."

Interestingly, the CBFC did not ask for any cut once the makers approved the 'A' rating for Doctor G. The certificate was handed over to the producers on October 4. The length of the film, as mentioned on the censor certificate, is 124 minutes. In other words, Doctor G is 2 hours and 4 minutes long.

