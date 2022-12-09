In Shukravaar Ka Vaar, viewers will witness the wrath of Salman Khan and how the entry of a second wildcard contestant will stir things in Bigg Boss house.

This Shukravaar Ka Vaar is going to be quite intense as Salman Khan will be seen giving a reality check to contestants in the episode on Friday. The superstar-host will be seen questioning Tina Datta and Sajid Khan on their behaviour in the house. Apart from imparting wisdom to these housemates, Khan will also be introducing the second wildcard contestant of this season, popular television actor Vikkas Manaktala. As the viewers got a glimpse into the drama that former contestant and first wildcard of the season, Sreejita De stirred in the house, it would be interesting for the viewers to see with the entry of another wildcard contestant what new issues will be unearthed.

Despite being told multiple times by the host and ‘Bigg Boss’ himself about not discussing anything going on outside the house, the housemates are breaking the rules every now and then. Tina Datta broke the rules this week as she kept on talking about her friends, Zuzu, Dolly, and Ram constantly. She even used Zuzu’s name to threaten fellow housemate Archana. In the forthcoming episode, Salman will be reprimanding Tina for referring to friends and not dealing with the house issues herself. He will even ask her to come to the confession room to talk about her issues. Salman and Tina will be seen talking in detail about the latter’s difficulties in the house and he will be explaining that playing alone and being strong is what makes a winner.

Salman also questions the behaviour of Sajid Khan. The host is expected to be angry with Sajid and will be calling him out on his role as the self-proclaimed father figure to the housemates and on his repeated use of the English language.

In the later part of the episode, Vikkas Manaktala will be introduced as the second wildcard contestant. After his arrival, he will be questioned about his take on no wildcard winning a season in the history of Bigg Boss and to which, the Left Right Left actor will be replying promptly, ‘Never say never’. Once Vikas enters the house, Salman makes housemates play a game of ‘Angaar or Bhangaar’ with the entry of two wildcard contestants. The host will be asking the housemates to categorize Sreejita and Vikas as either ‘Angaar’ or ‘Bhangaar’, based on first impression.

The ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode will also witness some endearing moments as well when the host Salman Khan introduces the leads of Colors’ upcoming fiction show ‘Durga Aur Charu’, Aurra Bhatnagar and Vaishnavi Prajapati. The show is a sequel of television’s one of the popular shows, ‘Barrister Babu’. Aurra and Vaishnavi will be seen playing a game of ‘Langdi’ with Salman, as he declares that the winner will get to eat ‘rasgullas’.

Bigg Boss 16 airs from Monday to Friday at 10 pm and on Saturdays and Sundays at 9 pm on Colors and the show is also available on Voot.

