Nick Carter was sued for sexual battery by an autistic fan who claims he assaulted her after a concert in 2001.

Backstreet Boys’ singer Nick Carter is being sued for sexual battery after allegations that he assaulted an autistic teenage girl following a Backstreet Boys concert in 2001.

Backstreet Boys’ singer Nick Carter sued for sexually assaulting an autistic fan at 2001 concert; source denies allegations

A source close to the singer has reportedly denied the allegations. According to People tabloid, the Backstreet Boys singer was sued by a woman named Shannon Ruth, who alleged that she was 17 years old when Carter, then 21, sexually assaulted her on his tour bus after a concert in 2001.

As per the report, Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz then added in a statement, "This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue. Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick — and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

He added, “No one should be fooled by a press stunt orchestrated by an opportunistic lawyer — there is nothing to this claim whatsoever, which we have no doubt the courts will quickly realize.” Ruth, who has autism and cerebral palsy, claimed that she was waiting in an autograph line after the concert when Carter invited her to his bus.

The report further cites that the singer allegedly gave her a red-colored drink calling it a "VIP juice," instead of an apple juice as she requested. Though Carter allegedly said the beverage was cranberry juice, Ruth claims it was spiked. People reports that the documents claim Carter brought Ruth to the bathroom, then demanded she performed oral sex on him.

Afterward, the singer allegedly continued to sexually assault her on a bed. Following the alleged incident, Ruth says she told him she'd tell others about the alleged incident, but claims he threatened her and said that no one would believe her story. As per the report, Ruth is suing for sexual battery and intentional and negligent infliction of emotional distress.

Also Read: Kanye West loses his honorary doctorate degree from SAIC over his recent anti-Sematic remarks

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.