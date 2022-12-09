Netflix’s acclaimed show Khakee: The Bihar Chapter is based on the real-life heroics of the IPS (Indian Police Services) officer Amit Lodha through his own book Bihar Diaries. While the web-series has brought the officer a lot of fame, it has now landed him in some trouble.

Amit Lodha, real-life hero from Khakee: The Bihar Chapter, accused of entering into commercial agreement with Netflix

Lodha has been accused of corruption for allegedly entering into a commercial agreement with Netflix while being on a government post, as reported by the news agency ANI (Asian News International). He is also suspended from service owing to the case.

A statement from the agency said, “During the investigation by the department, the allegations of corruption against Lodha were found to be true, based on which a case was registered on December 7 by the Special Vigilance Unit under section 120 B and 168 of the IPC (Indian Penal Code) along with sections of the Prevention of Corruption act.” The agency also said that further investigation in the case will be carried out by a deputy superintendent of police officer.

Lodha is known for his fearless tactics while dealing with the underworld and kidnappers in Bihar. Actor Karan Tacker has played his character in Khakee. Directed by Bhav Dhulia, the show also stars Avinash Tiwari, Nikita Dutta, Jatin Sarna, Aishwarya Sushmita and Abhimanyu Singh.

Also Read: Karan Tacker expresses his gratitude towards co-star of Khakee, Ashutosh Rana after the actor showers praises on him

BOLLYWOOD NEWS - LIVE UPDATES

Catch us for latest Bollywood News, New Bollywood Movies update, Box office collection, New Movies Release , Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood Live News Today & upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.